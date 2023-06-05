iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

IOM stock traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 172 ($2.13). 77,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,334. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.14. The company has a market capitalization of £189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00 and a beta of 0.51. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

