iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,378 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. 1,791,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,508. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

