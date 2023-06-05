iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $84,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.68. 687,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.