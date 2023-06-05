iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,840,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,069,660 shares.The stock last traded at $95.11 and had previously closed at $97.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

