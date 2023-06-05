iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $45,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

