iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.55

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.55 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 5754956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

