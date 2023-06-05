iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.

IDNA stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

