iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.39

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.39 and last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 91053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,742,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.