iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,298 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

