iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 419.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650,691 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $278,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $94.17. 560,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,524. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $94.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

