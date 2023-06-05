iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.73

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.73 and last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 756312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

