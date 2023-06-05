iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.85

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 1915936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

