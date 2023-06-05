iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 70,599 shares.The stock last traded at $65.95 and had previously closed at $66.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 243,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 194,561 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.