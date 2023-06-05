iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.79

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 2076588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

