iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Bokf Na’s Largest Position

Bokf Na raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,057 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bokf Na owned about 0.96% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $258,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.62. 545,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,136. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.