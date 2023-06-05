iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $155.44. 645,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,919. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

