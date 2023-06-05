iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.78

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 1623730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.97.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

