IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.85

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1350973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,500 shares of company stock worth $6,273,871. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.