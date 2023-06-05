Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

