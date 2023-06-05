James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHX. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.