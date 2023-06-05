James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHX. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Shares of JHX stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
