JMP Securities Boosts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $30.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 128.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Asana by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 120,270 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Asana by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

