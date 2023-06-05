JMP Securities Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 560.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock worth $7,014,849 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

