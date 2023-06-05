Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.31.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.