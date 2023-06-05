Kaspa (KAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $304.64 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $304.64 million and $8.31 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,924,747,564 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,908,928,683.867523 with 18,908,929,123.867523 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01660341 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $9,655,240.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

