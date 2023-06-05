KeyCorp Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $412.22.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

