Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.45. 722,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,150. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.