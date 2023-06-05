Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.47. 2,730,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

