Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 1,021.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,723 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PHB traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.43. 34,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,899. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.