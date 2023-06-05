Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

