Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $456.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,767. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

