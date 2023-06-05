Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,350 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.39. 4,899,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,115. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

