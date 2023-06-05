KOK (KOK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $318,856.43

KOK (KOK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $318,856.43 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,882.94 or 1.00070658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01788249 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $159,382.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

