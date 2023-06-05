Kopernik Global Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 815,622 shares during the period. Seabridge Gold comprises 3.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Seabridge Gold worth $33,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. 95,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,498. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

