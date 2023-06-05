Kopernik Global Investors LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 249,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Sandstorm Gold accounts for about 0.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Sandstorm Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,716 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,851,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 758,103 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.44. 468,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

