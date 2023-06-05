Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 1,130,076 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130,076 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.74. 7,752,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,634,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

