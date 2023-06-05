Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.38. Approximately 44,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 427,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 170,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 108,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

