LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Head to Head Analysis

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and SolarWindow Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.11) -2.36

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LanzaTech Global and SolarWindow Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than SolarWindow Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and SolarWindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -93.24% -25.13% SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A N/A

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity Coatings to rigid glass, flexible glass, and plastic surfaces where it transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices, and are used in applications in industries, such as architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

