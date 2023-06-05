Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,859 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 726,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,856. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

