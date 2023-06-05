LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LIQT opened at $3.34 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.