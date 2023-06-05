Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.42. 103,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 330,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

