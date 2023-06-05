Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0366 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.18 million and $400,533.05 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

