Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MSGE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE MSGE opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 637,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 379,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

