Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Sells $876,750.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,717,541.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.29 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Magnite by 39.3% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magnite by 132.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

