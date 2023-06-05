Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Mannatech has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $23.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Further Reading

