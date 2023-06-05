Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $23.26

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $24.03. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 1,321,688 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

