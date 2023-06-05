Marlowe Partners LP Sells 21,235 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Marlowe Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises approximately 8.1% of Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marlowe Partners LP owned about 0.24% of Freshpet worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after acquiring an additional 771,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,299,000 after buying an additional 513,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after buying an additional 441,721 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Stephens raised their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 274,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

