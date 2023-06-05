Mask Network (MASK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50.31 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00016282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $361.43 million and $50.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

