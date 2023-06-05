Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,858,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.16. The stock had a trading volume of 697,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $352.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

