Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.82

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 11207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (WIZP)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.