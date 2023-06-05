Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Up 5.7%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.21. 114,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 364,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Merus by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth $441,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 95.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 787,340 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 336,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merus by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.